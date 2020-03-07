Saturday, 7th March, 2020 7:00pm



One of the most groundbreaking bands of the 90’s...Suede.

THREE top summer concerts have been announced for Dun Laoghaire Harbour on the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

The fun starts on Saturday, May 30 when All Aboard presents headliners Suede with special guests Peter Hook and The Light and Ash who will be taking to the stage on the Southside feastival.

Supergrass will headline on Sunday, May 31 with special guests Echo and the Bunnymen and Fun Lovin' Criminals.

On Bank Holiday Monday, June 1, The Last Ever Tour From Toots and the Maytals has been confirmed with special guests The Selector and Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Droop Lion and Captain Accident.

One of the most groundbreaking bands of the 90’s, Suede are set to return to Dublin off the back of their eighth studio album ‘The Blue Hour’ - the final part of the triptych of albums recorded by the band since they reformed with ‘Bloodsports’ (2013) and ‘Night Thoughts’ (2016).

Currently touring their classic album 'Coming Up', the legendary Britpop act established themselves as one of the UK’s biggest and most important rock bands in the early nineties with their debut album 'Suede', followed by 'Dog Man Star', 'Coming Up', 'Head Music' and 'A New Morning'.

There was also a catalogue of hit singles including 'Animal Nitrate', 'The Beautiful Ones', 'Trash', 'She's In Fashion' and ‘The Wild Ones'.

Joining Suede will be Peter Hook and The Light. The English rock band, fronted by Peter Hook, former bassist and co-founder for Joy Division and New Order, has been touring for eight years and performing songs from his previous bands.

Live favourites Ash, who are celebrating a career spanning 25 years which included two number one albums and top 10 singles, are sure to deliver a jam-packed performance filled with hits including 'Girl From Mars', 'Burn Baby Burn', 'Shining Light, 'A Life Less Ordinary' and 'Candy' for their fans. Ash released ‘Best Of Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years of Ash’ in February of this year.

On Sunday, May 31, it is the turn of Supergrass, who recently kicked off the first of their three sold out Irish dates as part of their 25th anniversary tour.

They announced their return to Dublin this summer for All Aboard with a mesmerising Greatest Hits set list up their sleeves.

Joining Supergrass are new wave, post-punk legends Echo and the Bunnymen who have released a catalogue of influential, ground-breaking albums including 'Porcupine', 'Ocean Rain' and their latest release 'The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon' in 2018.

Multi platinum New York City trio Fun Lovin’ Criminals are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album 'Come Find Yourself', which featured massive single ‘Scooby Snacks’.

Wrapping up what is sure to be another top weekend in Dun Laoghaire are Toots and the Maytals, one of the true architects of reggae.

Toots and the Maytals brought the reggae sound to the masses with some of the biggest and pioneering hits in reggae history such as ‘Do The Reggay’ (the 1968 single is credited as the first song ever to feature the word ‘reggae’ and giving the genre its name), ‘Pressure Drop’, ‘54-46 (That’s My Number)’, ‘Sweet and Dandy’, ‘Monkey Man’, ‘Funky Kingston’ and ‘Reggae Got Soul’.

A five-time Grammy nominee, Toots and The Maytals won the 2005 Grammy Award for Best Reggae album with ‘True Love’ with all-star guests on the 2004 album ranging from legends like Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, and Bonnie Raitt to No Doubt, the Roots, and Phish’s Trey Anastasio.

Toots introduces Droop Lion and Captain Accident plus special guests The Selector and Lee Scratch Perry.

Legendary ska-punk band, The Selecter, with Pauline Black and Arthur 'Gaps' Hendrickson, have been celebrating their 40th anniversary and four decades of 2-Tone on tour across the US and Europe ahead of their Dublin date.

Their new album 'Daylight' is out now. Regarded with awe throughout the music world, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry holds the status as one of the most enduring and original reggae producers and artists of all time.

From his early days in Kingston, Jamaica through to his production of some Wailers classics and lots more, Perry’s innovative style marks him out as one of the true originals.

Tickets are on sale now.